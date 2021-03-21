Research That Alerts Parents: Why Children Urinate In Bed, Scientists Say, Reasons; Special Genes Are Responsible For This

Scientists have given a reason why children urinate in bed at night. Their research says that they have detected some genes that increase the risk of ruin in bed. It has not yet been ascertained due to which selective gene of the human being.

Urine in bed at night is called scientific neurosis in scientific language. In common language, it is also known as nighttime bedwetting.

Not Only Children Are Also Struggling With It

Scientists at Denmark University, which are doing research on bedwetting, say the problem is not limited to children, teens and adults are also struggling with it. Researcher Jane Christensen says 16 percent of 7-year-olds are troubled by the bed waiting. At the same time, 2 percent of adults also have this problem.

In the UK alone, there are cases of bedwetting in 5 lakh children and teenagers. Scientists believe that through research, a new method of treatment is expected to be prepared in the future.

The Research Was Done On 3900 Children And Youth Troubled By Bedwetting

Genes of 3900 children and young people from Denmark were investigated to understand this problem. These were children who were battling the problem of urine in bed at night and taking medicines. Research has revealed that certain types of genes increase the risk of bedwetting.

Why Is This Problem

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, it can also be a kidney infection or a urological problem in children. Most of its cases start from the time of development of the child’s body. At the same time, 90 percent of children learn to control urine from the age of 5.

Children’s Brain Can Be Affected

Researcher Jane says this is a serious problem that can have a bad effect on the child. Like, the child is afraid that nobody will tease him. If this has been happening with the child for many years, consult the doctors.