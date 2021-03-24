Research By American Scientists: Made Powerful Wasp Antibiotic Drug With Wasp Venom, It Will Eliminate TB Bacteria That Other Medicines Are Not Effective.

University of the Pennsylvania University of America developed antibiotics This will help treat TB and sepsis bacteria.

Antibiotic has been prepared from wasp venom. American scientists have developed antimicrobial molecules that will eliminate bacteria that are not affected by drugs. According to the University of the Pennsylvania University of America, which produces the molecule, the drug prepared from this will treat the dangerous bacteria of TB and sepsis.

The choice of medicine neutralizing the bacteria

According to published research, scientists in the National Academy of Sciences journal extracted a small portion of the protein from the venom of the Asian, Korean, and Vespula wasp. According to the change, drug molecules have an increased ability to eliminate bacteria, on which drugs are proving to be ineffective.

Research On Rats

Research on rats has revealed that the bacteria that are not being affected by the drug have an effect on them.

Scientists say, currently there is a need for new antibiotics that can eliminate drug-resistant bacteria as cases of this type of infection are increasing. We think that the molecules released from the poison will act as a new type of antibiotic.

Such Prepared Medicine

Mastoparan-L peptide has been isolated from wasp venom, According to research. It increases the level of blood pressure and very toxic to humans, which makes the situation fragile. By reducing its effect, so much change was made in it that it would act as poison for bacteria. Clinical trials have not been done on this yet. How safe it is for humans,

Experiments On These Bacteria

Scientists tried the drug on the bacteria E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus present in the rat. 80% of the mice were alive during testing for the new drug. But mice who were given an overdose of this drug showed side effects. Research has claimed that this drug may prove to be an alternative to gentamicin as cases of drug-resistant bacteria are on the rise.