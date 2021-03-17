Renewed TV Shows 2021: Report Out Related some of involving Series name Happen Rebirth Another Season !!

Attaching With the 2021 TV season underway, we glance forward to what the beliving duration holds for both new and rotating programs, whether processing episode displaying or on pause.

Scroll right down to consume which of your favorites are renewed across cable, premium channels, and screening services. (point states: This list only includes seasons that have yet to start displaying.)

Amazon

Lord of the Rings , Season 2

Bosch , Season 7 (final season)

The Boys , Season 3

Hunters , Season 2

The Wilds , Season 2

Hanna , Season 3

Carnival Row , Season 2

Modern Love , Season 2

AMC

Soulmates , Season 2

The Walking Dead , Season 11 (final season)

Fear the Walking Dead , Season 7

Better Call Saul , Season 6 (final season)

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet , Season 2

Ted Lasso , Seasons 2 & 3

Servant , Season 3

Central Park , Season 2 & 3

Home Before Dark , Season 2

Truth Be Told , Season 2

Tehran , Season 2

Dickinson , Season 2

For All Mankind , Seasons 2 & 3

The Morning Show , Season 2

See , Season 2

BBC America

McMafia , Season 2

Killing Eve , Season 4

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid , Season 5

American Idol , Season 4

Bachelor in Paradise , Season 7

Wheel of Fortune , through 2022

Jeopardy! , through 2022

mixed-ish , Season 2

Adult Swim