Reliance JioFiber Is Giving Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support

By- Manish yadav
JioFiber box has introduced its own OTT programs offering record is supported in by Amazon Prime Video. This past year, Amazon Prime Video service has been missing because of the JioFiber launching. The plan that is video-on-demand shows up at the listing of OTT programs on TV sets. To be able to get Amazon Prime Video content, the JioFiber users need to purchase Amazon Prime subscription, even since Jio isn’t currently supplying it to its consumers.

Amazon Prime Video brings original content such as ‘Four Shots Please,”’ Panchayat,’ ”Mirzapur,’ and films like ‘Joker,’ ”Thappad,’ and much more. OnlyTech was the first to place this program on JioFiber set-top box, and Gadgets 360 managed to re-verify this particular claim. It’s been adding support within the months, although the JioFiber set-top box supplied OTT apps aid when it started. JioFiber lists OTT programs like Disney + Hotstar SunNXT, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot, Jio Cinema, ALT Balaji, and much more.

There’s still no support for Netflix, however, but Jio may present it later on. The Android TV-based set-top box operates on Android 9 and features all Jio package of programs such as Jio Cinema and Saavn pre-installed. It comes using the TV Plus program, and TV stations can be observed via the net.

To handle the pandemic, Jio recently declared that JioFiber broadband would offer fundamental connectivity with no support fees. Reliance Jio will give JioFiber that is fundamental connectivity in free regions. The readers might need to spend money on the router, although There’ll not be any modifications to the online access. The business says that home improvement routers will be given with a refundable deposit. Moreover, JioFiber readers will get information. The telecom operator would like to make sure that at a time like this solution, always running and remain up.

