Reliance Jio Phone 3- Specifications, Price

By- Manish yadav
Reliance Jio Phone 3 smartphone operates on the Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system. Quad-core, 1.4 GHz chip power the telephone. It runs on the MediaTek Chipset. It’s 64 GB storage and 2 GB RAM.

Reliance Jio Phone 3 smartphone comes with an IPS LCD screen. The display has a resolution of HD (720 x 1280 pixels) and 294 ppi pixel density. On the camera, the buyers receive a two MP Camera that is Main, and there is a 5 MP camera with features such as Digital Zoom. A 2800 mAh battery backs it. Characteristics in the smartphone include much more, and much WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte.

RELIANCE JIO PHONE 3 PRICE IN INDIA

Reliance Jio Phone 3 smartphone cost in India is very likely to be Rs 1,228. Reliance Jio Phone 3 is supposed to be found in the nation on April 24, 2020 (Unofficial).

Launch Date In India: April 24, 2020 (Unofficial)

Price In India: ₹ 1,228

Performance: MediaTek

Display: 5″ (12.7 cm)

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 2800 mAh

