Release of Monster Musume Season-2 

- Advertisement -

Shout out to all the anime fans, all those have been eagerly waiting for the season-2 of Monster Musume. If you are among the fans who have been waiting for it for ages, good news for you, and more information about the anime do read the article till the end.

About the series

This anime comes under the genre of comedy, ecchi, fantasy, harem, and romance. With its fascinating art and anime, Monster Musume has been talked of the hour. Okayado is the creator of this anime and manga. The anime has caused a buzz among fantasy lovers with his extraordinary talent for drawing and imagination.

Release date:

The season 2 of the anime has been confirmed promptly. There is news in the air that the fans can expect season 2 to be coming out in the winter of 2021. There is a delay in the release due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But if the changes come along, we will keep you updated on the fresh news.

Plot:

The anime series Monster Musume is about a boy who was happily living his life with his parents abroad. Until his life shaken up with some monster girls who invaded his life. In an alternate world, Japan is the first country to accept and promote non-human species’ involvement with humans. Kimihito Kurusu, the lead protagonist, who is non-human under the “Interspecies Cultural Exchange,” had to live with the host family. Her life is thrown off the tracks when she got sucked into this cultural exchange program.

But the worst part is there are a few rules the host where the non-humans are living and have to abide by, and that is no sexual activity; otherwise, the non-human will deport from the country.

The season-2 of Monster Musume focuses on the life of Kimihito only and how her life has changed and how she has been living with all the humans and non-humans co-existing. It has juice or drama and fantasy, which makes it much more fascinating.

Trailer:

Not yet released.