Redmi Note 9 With 5020mAh Battery Launched- Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 was established on Thursday on the internet during the Xiaomi launch event. The telephone functions as an addition to this Redmi Note Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, 9 Pro, and Redmi Note phones. The cutout is set on the border of the display, rather than the centre, although the Redmi Note 9 includes a screen, exactly like the mobiles in the show. Although the Redmi Note Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with sensors and 9 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 includes a mic scanner. There is a setup in the trunk, and there is a battery packed within the Redmi Note 9. Xiaomi has established the Mi Note 10 Lite.

Redmi Note 9 accessibility, cost

Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (approximately Rs. 15,100) for its 3GB RAM + 64GB storage choice, and $249 (approximately Rs. 18,900) for your 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It’ll be provided in Forest Green White Grey colour choices. The phone will go on sale beginning.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) IPS screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 security and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio G85 chip powers the telephone. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128GB, and there is also support for storage growth through the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the cameras, the installation sits within a module, much like the phones at the Redmi Note 9 series. It houses a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor having an f/1.79 lens. There’s an 8-megapixel secondary detector having an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor having an f/2.4 macro lens, along with a 2-megapixel thickness sensor having an f/2.4 glass. The telephone includes a selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 packs a mAh battery, which supports around 18W. Xiaomi has comprised a 22.5W quick charger within the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C interface, Bluetooth, 3.5millimeter audio jack, NFC (select markets), infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and much more. The fingerprint detector that back sits beneath the unit.