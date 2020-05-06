Redmi Note 9 Pro Will Be Available For Sale Again Today, You Will Get Many Attractive Offers

- Advertisement -

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be made available for sale at noon. Users can buy this smartphone through Mi.com and Amazon India

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will once again be available for sale in the Indian market. This smartphone was launched in March this year but its cell was discontinued due to the Coronavirus. At the same time, this smartphone was made available for sale on May 5 after a discount in the sale of non-essential goods. On the other hand, if you missed buying it yesterday, then today is the chance to buy Redmi Note 9 Pro. With this smartphone, users can also take advantage of many attractive offers.

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for sale at noon and if you talk about the offers received with the phone, then users can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the credit card of ICICI Bank. The phone can also be purchased with an EMI option. If you look at the price of Redmi Note 9 Pro, 4GB + 64GB storage variants can be purchased for Rs. 13,999. While its 6GB + 128GB storage model costs Rs 16,999. This phone is available in Black, White, and Blue three color variants.

Specifications of Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch full HD + dot display. Its screen resolution is 1080×2400 pixels. The screen is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This smartphone is available in two storage variants and the storage given in it can be expanded with the help of MicroSD card. Based on Android 10 OS, this smartphone has a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It has a quad rear camera setup. The phone has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the same time, the phone has a 16MP front camera for video calling and selfie facilities.