Redmi is planning to launch dust and water resistance phones in future

The Redmi of xiaomi is likely the course for its smartphones, and it features water resistance and dust. The general director of redmi Lu Weibing stated, the future products of the brand will have the rating despite surging high on the superior class with specifications for water and dust resistance, which has been lacking. Its Redmi K30 Guru is just IP53 rated for water and dust resistance, making it efficient enough to courageous splashes.

Weibing warranted the Redmi K30 Guru is effective at managing water and dust splashes using the certificate. “Redmi K30 Pro supports IP53, which is sufficient to deal with splash-proof. I believe IP68 isn’t needed,” he wrote. However, this didn’t go with Redmi lovers, that started to call Redmi for having excluded out. The outcry has been sensible since Redmi K30 Guru is the flagship in the new. Users began asking IP68-certified goods to be launched by Redmi.

Together with the backlash being the driving force behind Redmi’s conclusion, Weibing then stated, “Since everybody likes IP68 so much, we’ll also think about it for future goods.” If this is something Redmi was planning this time of whether it was a decision because of its goods, We’re unsure. Come what might will possess water resistance and the dust.

OnePlus has up to now shied away from mentioning the IP evaluation because of its telephones that the degree of water and dust is large. At the same time, Redmi specifies the certificate for water and dust resistance on its phones. It had been trying for OnePlus to back that claim at the absence of an IP rating. But that’s changing. Is very likely to put up with the score for the very first time. The OnePlus 8 collection involves the OnePlus eight and OnePlus 8 Guru.

Redmi will get the rating for the smartphones. However, we don’t understand what phones they are going to be.