Redmi 10X Specifications, Features And Expected Price

Redmi 10X is reportedly this telephone that was recorded on the database of TENAA using version number M2003J15SC’s title. The record of the week had indicated some specifications of this telephone. With the set on China Telecom specifics about the smartphone happen to have triumphed. It might be the first phone. Its graphics also have come out that reveal the telephone with four cameras embedded in the trunk.

Redmi 10X cost

Under the China Telecom list, Redmi 10X cost begins at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) in China. We could expect the phone to be available in Pine Morning Green, Sky Blue, and Ice Fog White colors. There’s not any word on a sale or launching date now, but we can see the telephone being unveiled in Xiaomi’s April 27 launching event.

Redmi 10X specifications

The China Telecom product list demonstrates that the dual-SIM Redmi 10X can include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) screen with thin bezels. The telephone is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chip, as stated before. The smartphone is thought to supply 128 GB of storage. Concerning the functioning platform, the newest Redmi mobile may be operating MIUI 11, dependent on Android 10.

As the cameras, Redmi 10X could be viewed as housing four cameras at a module around the trunk. The module may contain 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel camera detectors. Within a cutout, there might be a front camera for selfies.

Redmi 10X might have a battery as its power supply. Its measurements are predicted to be 162.38 x 77.2 x 8.95mm, and it might weigh 205 g, according to the listing. The smartphone may feature GPS, compass, ambient light sensor, camera, and a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, a USB Type-C interface for connectivity along with a 3.5millimeter jack, are also anticipated.