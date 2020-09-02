RED DEAD REDEMPTION 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know!!

It is action game by Rockstar San Diego by Rockstar Games.
RED DEAD REDEMPTION 3 RELEASE DATE
After victory of season 2 there is wondering whether there will be
another part or not but franchise told that there will be small delay in
release date due to current ongoing situation corona virus.
RED DEAD REDEMPTION 3 CAST
Steve Martin.
Josh Needieman.
David Kunkler.
Chrisitian Cantamessa.
Leslie Benxies.
Ted Carson.
Joshua Bass.
Daren Bader.
Nick Trifunovic.
Dan Houser.
Michael Unsworth.
Bill Elm.
Woody Jackson.
RED DEAD REDEMPTION 3 PLOT
The family outlaw is kidnapped by Archer Fordham force to down
former gang in exchange for family’s return and goes after Bill
Williamson and his gang only shot and for dead by local members
rescued her with in exchange for kindness and same time new allies for
help and Williamson treasure hunter and arms after a plan to the group it
and defeat for john to Williamson to seek left mexico from Javier
another member of the gang and his allies part ways and thravels to
mexico and arrival in state of Nuevo in local of civil between ruler and
leader of government and works with exchange for help and sides both
exchanging in down his targets when he decides john rescued by vows
and rebels him during raid who reveals is Allende’s protection and
dealing with Escuelle his progress to Ross and return to headquarters to
tower once Williamson is with and eventually an assault john helps him
and Allende when they attempt and to rule Nuevo and revolution to
capital and to United States and Ross track down van der the gang fomer
now leading gang made Native America and john is shot by rose and
men and dead as attacking leaves the force and after she dies revenge by
the recently killing herself .