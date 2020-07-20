Red Dead Redemption 3: 10 Things Rockstar MUST Do see.

The Red Dead Redemption series is just one of the all-time greats of gaming. In 2010 Red Dead Redemption (a spiritual follow up to Red Dead Revolver) redefined story-based, open-world games since we knew them. Its genre-defining mix of GTA design gameplay set in a western world turned into an instant classic.

Eight decades later, the gaming world surprised more with Red Dead Redemption 2. It enhanced the features of RDR in every manner, while also adding more, improved graphics and more features.

It’s merely a matter of time until another Red Dead game becomes announced with this series being such a heavyweight from the gambling world. Fans are also very likely to have questions concerning any potential sequel. Will RDR3 watch the return of Arthur Morgan or even John Marston? Will it be set before or after the events found in the last games? Will, the map looks like? And so Forth.

There is no doubt Rockstar owns an excellent history, but they have if they are to bring an entrance to their Red Dead Redemption series, colossal cowboy boots to fill.