Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Got A New Patch On PC

There’s another Red Dead Redemption 2 update that just came out on PC.

Rockstar discharged another Red Dead Redemption 2 fix minutes prior, apparently just for PC. As is regularly the situation with Rockstar patches, the update dropped shockingly with no pre-discharge subtleties.

No fix notes have been made accessible yet. However, those normally follow later in the day or on the following day or two. Regardless, the update is 925MB, so it is anything but a major download.

We’re not expecting any new substance for Red Dead Online (regardless of whether fans couldn’t want anything more than to see a photography job), so it’s conceivable this is all only a rundown of bug fixes. For sure, the game’s latest fix – variant 1.19 – was made up altogether of bug fixes for the principle single-player game, just as a few others for Red Dead Online.

The 1.19 update presents improved surface rendering at medium and high settings, indicating a more elevated level of surface subtleties without affecting edge rate just as expanded the most extreme scope of the TAA Sharpening graphics settings.

• Improved surface rendering at the Medium and High-quality settings. The game will presently show a more elevated level of surface detail without affecting framerate or requiring more framework assets

• Increased the most extreme scope of the TAA Sharpening graphics setting. Players would now be able to cause the game to show up less hazy and match the quality accessible with outside driver arrangements

• Fixed an issue that made some framework arrangements distort the measure of free video memory available for the game to utilize

• Fixed storing items that caused graphical problems and missing UI that occurred after updating a framework’s graphics card

• Also fixed a rendering issue with gleaming/flashing surfaces close to pit fires when Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality

• Fixed a lighting issue that caused blocky shadow surfaces around the player. These surfaces could happen on specific frameworks while Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality

A few problems have additionally been fixed by the most recent Red Dead Redemption 2 update, including fixes for a few arbitrary accidents that occurred in both single-player mode and Red Dead Online. You can locate the full update notes on the Rockstar Support site.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is presently accessible on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One around the world.