Home Gaming Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Got A New Patch On PC
Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Got A New Patch On PC

By- Rupal Joshi
- Advertisement -

There’s another Red Dead Redemption 2 update that just came out on PC.

Rockstar discharged another Red Dead Redemption 2 fix minutes prior, apparently just for PC. As is regularly the situation with Rockstar patches, the update dropped shockingly with no pre-discharge subtleties.

No fix notes have been made accessible yet. However, those normally follow later in the day or on the following day or two. Regardless, the update is 925MB, so it is anything but a major download.

We’re not expecting any new substance for Red Dead Online (regardless of whether fans couldn’t want anything more than to see a photography job), so it’s conceivable this is all only a rundown of bug fixes. For sure, the game’s latest fix – variant 1.19 – was made up altogether of bug fixes for the principle single-player game, just as a few others for Red Dead Online.

The 1.19 update presents improved surface rendering at medium and high settings, indicating a more elevated level of surface subtleties without affecting edge rate just as expanded the most extreme scope of the TAA Sharpening graphics settings.

• Improved surface rendering at the Medium and High-quality settings. The game will presently show a more elevated level of surface detail without affecting framerate or requiring more framework assets

• Increased the most extreme scope of the TAA Sharpening graphics setting. Players would now be able to cause the game to show up less hazy and match the quality accessible with outside driver arrangements

Also Read:  Diablo 4: Release date, Classes Introduced and more

• Fixed an issue that made some framework arrangements distort the measure of free video memory available for the game to utilize

Also Read:  Minecraft Dungeons: release date, gameplay and Lot More

• Fixed storing items that caused graphical problems and missing UI that occurred after updating a framework’s graphics card

• Also fixed a rendering issue with gleaming/flashing surfaces close to pit fires when Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality

• Fixed a lighting issue that caused blocky shadow surfaces around the player. These surfaces could happen on specific frameworks while Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality

A few problems have additionally been fixed by the most recent Red Dead Redemption 2 update, including fixes for a few arbitrary accidents that occurred in both single-player mode and Red Dead Online. You can locate the full update notes on the Rockstar Support site.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is presently accessible on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One around the world.

- Advertisement -
Rupal Joshi

Must Read

TEEN MOM 2: INTERESTING FACTS, PLOT LINES, CAST, RELEASE DATE

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
TEEN MOM 2 Teen Mom 2 follows four girls from the second season of MTV’s documentary series ‘16 and Pregnant’ as they face the challenges...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date And What Can You Expect In Season Two

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Goblin Slayer is one of the most controversial anime from the dark fantasy genre. Noboru Kannatsuki and Kuma Kagyu are the illustrators of this...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date, Plot And More On Cast

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Log Horizon is a Japanese anime series made by Satelight Studios. It made its first release in 2014. The anime got reestablished with another...
Read more

Overlord Season 4 Cast, Story and Confirmed Release Date

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
3 Seasons of this movie has previously streamed online. With a nuanced script and powerful performance, it has become prevalent over the years. Filming...
Read more

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The comic fantasy of"Disenchantment" has generated a fantastic impact from the world of cartoon series that are operating around. The creator of the show...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.