Realme X50m 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 120Hz display – Specification, Price

Realme’s 5G lineup receives a third member now because the X50m 5G unites the X50 and X50 Pro.

The Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is powers the Realme X50m 5G. Android 10-based Realme UI runs also contains two memory choices – 8GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The X50m 5G packs a 6.57″ 20:9 120Hz LCD of FullHD+ resolution using a pill-shaped punch hole at the upper-left corner to the 16MP broad and 2MP thickness cameras.

The rear of this Realme X50m 5G that will be reminiscent of this Realme 6 is home to a quad-camera installation featuring a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide (119-degree FOV), 2MP macro and 2MP portrait components.

The X50m 5G includes all the UIS Max movie recording feature introduced using all the Realme 6 Pro and can capture 120 FPS slow-motion movies together with all the 16MP selfie camera.

The Snapdragon 765G-powered smartphone supports dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) and includes NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 processors.

Realme X50m 5G

Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Liquid Copper Tube Cooling 3.0 (machine translated from Chinese), and Dolby Sound and Hi-Res Audio to get a more excellent sound experience. On the other hand, the X50m 5G does not have the 3.5millimeter headphone jack, which means you will need to use the USB-C interface for listening to audio via wired earphones.

Fueling the bundle is a 4,200 mAh battery using 30W Dart Quick flattening support, which could juice up the mobile to 70 percent in half an hour.

The Realme X50m 5G begins at CNY1,999 ($280/$260) and comes from Starry Blue and Galaxy White colors. There is no word on accessibility, although It’ll go on April 29.

