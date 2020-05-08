Home Technology Realme X3 May Launch in India With 60x SuperZoom Soon
Technology

Realme X3 May Launch in India With 60x SuperZoom Soon

By- Manish yadav
- Advertisement -

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the Realme X3 as Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 5G smartphone in India. Occasions have been leaked by the Realme X3 previously indicating specifications. However, this is the first time somebody from Realme, while teasing its Zoom capacity, has acknowledged its presence. Even though there’s absolutely a launch date or absolutely no statement yet, it will not be surprising if the launch is still nearby.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted a photograph clicked in the Realme X3 Utilizing 60x Zoom and Starry Mode. The executive urged his followers to take the challenge up and then click on a picture.

Realme X3

A number of those leaks do sign that the gadget is rumoured to package a total of six cameras while the tweet doesn’t mention some specifications regarding the Realme X3. It’s believed to have a setup in the trunk comprising a detector, and two cameras. It’s also tipped to game a camera setup composed of a sensor along with a secondary indicator.

The Realme X3, formerly rumoured as Realme X3 SuperZoom, is thought to carry a 4,200mAh battery and also has support for 30W charging. It’s also said to incorporate a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen using a Full-HD+ resolution. It is tipped to operate Android 10. This smartphone may have 12GB of RAM and is rumoured to game a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + SoC.

Also Read:  LG lately found LG HU70LA 4K CineBeam Projector
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Coronavirus threaten the development of Brazilian mobile devices market
Manish yadav

Must Read

Airtel Launches Prepaid Plans For Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199

Technology Manish yadav -
Bharti Airtel has established three programs for circles that were chosen. With 28 days of validity, these programs can be found in circles. With...
Read more

Poco M2 Pro Is In Rumours as Another Mid-Range Phone by Poco Brand

Technology Manish yadav -
Poco M2 Guru is reported to be in the works using a codename"g." The development comes only a day after the Poco M2 Guru...
Read more

MIUI 12 May Launch on May 19

Technology Manish yadav -
Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 along with Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition, aka Mi 10 Youth Edition in China. MIUI is your custom operating system...
Read more

Realme X3 May Launch in India With 60x SuperZoom Soon

Technology Manish yadav -
Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the Realme X3 as Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 5G smartphone in India. Occasions...
Read more

Ragnarok Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Ragnarok is a show that the audience constantly wants. If you're a lover of superheroes such as Thor, then you must go for Ragnarok....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.