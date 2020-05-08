Realme X3 May Launch in India With 60x SuperZoom Soon

- Advertisement -

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the Realme X3 as Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 5G smartphone in India. Occasions have been leaked by the Realme X3 previously indicating specifications. However, this is the first time somebody from Realme, while teasing its Zoom capacity, has acknowledged its presence. Even though there’s absolutely a launch date or absolutely no statement yet, it will not be surprising if the launch is still nearby.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted a photograph clicked in the Realme X3 Utilizing 60x Zoom and Starry Mode. The executive urged his followers to take the challenge up and then click on a picture.

A number of those leaks do sign that the gadget is rumoured to package a total of six cameras while the tweet doesn’t mention some specifications regarding the Realme X3. It’s believed to have a setup in the trunk comprising a detector, and two cameras. It’s also tipped to game a camera setup composed of a sensor along with a secondary indicator.

The Realme X3, formerly rumoured as Realme X3 SuperZoom, is thought to carry a 4,200mAh battery and also has support for 30W charging. It’s also said to incorporate a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen using a Full-HD+ resolution. It is tipped to operate Android 10. This smartphone may have 12GB of RAM and is rumoured to game a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + SoC.