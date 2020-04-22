Coronavirus: Realme Narzo Series Launch Program Canceled

- Advertisement -

China’s smartphone maker Realme was scheduled to launch its new mobile series in India on April 21, but due to the lockdown, the company has currently canceled the launch of its new series Realme Marzo. Let us know that on April 21, two phones of Reality were about to be launched, which included Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones. It is expected that both these smartphones will be launched only after the lockdown opens.

The company has already given information about the features of both these smartphones. Realme Narzo 10 series phones will get 5000mAh battery, which will support fast charging. Apart from this, according to the leaked report, Realme Narzo 10 series phones will get MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

It is also being said that the price of the Realme Narzo 10 series can be around Rs 15,000 in India. On the other hand, tech experts believe that the Realme Narzo series has been launched to replace the Realme 6 series.

Potential specification of Narzo series smartphone

According to the leaked report, users of this series of Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones will get a 6.1 inch full HD Plus display, strong processor, and great camera support. However, other features of both smartphones have not been reported yet.

Realme 6 Series launched

The company recently launched Realme 6 Pro and 6 smartphones. Talking about the features, the 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display will be available in Reality 6 Pro. Apart from this, the company also has the support of the Indian Navigation System Navigator. This phone will be available in lightning blue and orange color variants.

Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras in which one lens is 64 megapixels, the other is 8 megapixels ultra-wide, the third is 2 megapixels macro and the fourth is 8 megapixels telephoto lens. The phone has an in-display dual front camera with the main camera 16 megapixels and the second lens 8 megapixels wide-angle. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor will be available in this phone. Apart from this, this phone has a 4300mAh battery and supports Dolby Atmos. The fingerprint sensor will be found in the power button of this phone.