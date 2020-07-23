Re Zero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Click To More Details Here

Re Zero Season 2

Re: Zero − Starting Life in One World is an Arcade adaptation of a Book series They were composed of Tappei Nagatsuki. This series’ first season was aired from April 4, 2016, to September 19, 2016. The season includes a full of twenty-five episodes.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Teases What May Have Been Between Rem and Subaru 💙Read: https://t.co/PO3NKs5x0O pic.twitter.com/FTF4tX9RjF — Re:ZERO (@ReZero_En) July 14, 2020

Re: Zero- Starting Life in Another World: Release Date

Season one aired on April 4, 2016, to September 19, 2016, following a very long time of its release the season two official announcement was made. The animation was completed. It is going to arrive on July 8, 2020. Eventually, it had been said that it to be released in April, but due to the post corona pandemic, the launch date was postponed to July. And it is happy news for the individuals who are awaiting the adventurous fantasy series’ release.

Re Zero Season 2: Production Details

Following an ending of a season, everybody was heartbroken and awaiting season two. And their wait stopped when it was declared that the anime would probably receive its next season in April 2020, but it had been postponed, and the release date was established to become 8 July 2020.

Cast: Re: Zero Season 2

The caste/voice artists for season 2 are expected to stay the same from season 1. There are several possible chances for change of the next season’s cast, or a few new castes may be contained in this.

SOME OF THE CAST MEMBERS ARE:

Satomi Arai as Beatrice

Rie Takahashi as Emilia

Chinatsu Akasaki as Felt

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru

Yumi Uchiyama as Pack

Rie Murakawa as Ram

Yuichi Nakamura as van Astrea, Reinhard

Inori Minase as Rem

These are some of the caste’s main characters, and none of these is transformed for the season.

Re: Zero- Starting Life in Another World: Plot