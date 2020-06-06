Home TV Show RE ZERO SEASON 2: New Release date, Trailer, Announcement date and Story...
TV Show

RE ZERO SEASON 2: New Release date, Trailer, Announcement date and Story plot

By- Rida Samreen
Re: Zero even before it premiered and after it finished with season 1 had viewers talking about it. Add to that the positive response the show garnered from anime fans all over the globe, and the creators are back with another season.

RELEASE DATE:

The 2nd season was announced to be released in April 2020, but due to the unforeseen circumstances of Coronavirus pandemic, the release has been pushed back to July 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer has created a new buzz in the viewers with its contents. Now the fans are even more eager to devour the next instalment. The plot for the 2nd season is speculated to pick up where the 1st one left off and expected to focus on Subaru’s powers.

STORY PLOT:

Re: zero- starting life in another world is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka. The anime follows the story of Subaru Natsuki, who is a hikikomori (someone who seeks extreme degrees of isolation and confinement).

The story begins when one night, while returning from a convenience store, Subaru suddenly gets transported to another world. Here, he meets many new characters and finds out that he has acquired special powers. He can return from the dead, and that enables him to reverse time by dying. After this, the anime follows Subaru on various adventures in this strange new world.

