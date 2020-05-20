Re: Zero Season 2: Anything About Series, Related Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

- Advertisement -

If you’re an Anime Fan, then you have to wait for more for re Zero Season 2. According to their official website, the release got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Let’s know more about the series, cast, plot, and release date.

About the Series

Re: Zero- Starting Life in Another World is a light novel series written by Japanese writer Tappei Nagatsuki. Based on a story with the central character as Subaru Natsuki. He suddenly finds him teleported to another world on his way home from the departmental store.

Till now, seventeen series have got published from 24th Jan 2014. The novel adapted into separate Manga Series.

The series aired from April to September with the label of White Fox. The 2015- 2016 series received Newtype Anime Awards at Sugoi Japanese Awards in 2017. It was also nominated for Amine of the Year in the year 2016.

Cast

The White fox has revealed the cast members with some remaining unchanged. The cast members are:

Subaru played by Yusuke Kobayashi

Emilia played by Rie Takahashi

Puck played by Yumi Uchiyama

Rem (who?) is played by Inori Minase

Ram played by Rie Murakawa

Beatrice played by Satomi Arai

Roswaal played by Takehito Koyasu

Plot

The last season, we watched Subaru and Emilia ended unexceptionally in a high note. Emilia and others saved from a demon, and Subaru confessed his love for Emilia in a flower field. With two cours composed of 25 episodes, Re: Zero Season two is awaiting its release.

The people who’re unfamiliar with the term, course means a three-month-long series consisting of 10- 13 episodes. The 2019 trailer gives a hint about the war. Season 2 starts with Rem and Crush driving a wagon to the city centre. Rem concerned about Subaru, Crush worries that Lord has a plan.