Re: Zero season 2 Delayed, New Release Date, Plot And All Updates

By- Ajit Kumar
Re: Zero is an anime out of 2016 that immediately took off as one of the seasons that year’s anime. There was always a doubt that we’ll get a second season or not. Let’s face it though there are lots we did not become seasons.

It is not something unheard of. Together with Re: Zero, the lovers feared the same. We got an OVA back in 2019, which told us that the show will return. So alongside a brand new OVA, it was declared that Re: Zero will probably be receiving a season.

Release of Re Zero Season Two

Re Zero Season 1 has covered all the items which were out in the time — 9 Volumes which has 3 arcs (if we include the cliffhanger ending of Vol-9). As Volume 9 of Re Zero came following season 1 finished. Therefore the difficulty behind Re Zero Season 2, not being published soon after as there’s no source material if they would like to greenlight Re Zero.

Another potential explanation is that the production firm Whitefox is a studio that is small and there probably will be a series of contracts. The majority of the studios constantly have prior contracts to the years for animes to be generated. All of the work is on hold, as the date of season 2 hasn’t been revealed because of the scenario due to the coronavirus and the launch date isn’t just reveled.

Team Behind The series

The series is directed by Masaharu Watanabe and Re zero Illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka. According to Crunchyroll, the series is reportedly aired in Japan in summers too. The series’ composition is done by Jukki Hanada.

