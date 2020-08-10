Re Zero 2 – What’s more left to be seen?

- Advertisement -

Somehow, Subaru Natsuki ends up being ‘isekai-ed’ (the process of jumping into another world, it’s quite a popular anime genre). And he assumed that if he’s isekai-ed, then he must have superpowers like others, but to his dismay, he was still a loser. He meets a half-elf girl who calls herself Satella, and while helping to find her insignia – they mysteriously die. He discovers that he has the power to go back in time by dying (not the best of powers, cause that would hurt!), this time when he meets her, but this time she gets offended being called Satella, as it meant the Witch of Envy. After dying many times, when he’s finally able to save her, she says her name is Emilia. He stayed in her mansion and wanted to work as a butler, where he meets the maid sisters, Ram and Rem, along with Roswaal-Sama and Beatrice.

Re Zero 2 Release Date

The fans were very eager to get to the second season as it was super-interesting, and especially the ‘weeaboos’ and ‘otakus’ were demanding the season to be released earlier.

To everyone’s surprise, four episodes of the second season had released on July 8, 2020. But the disappointing part is that there is some problem while releasing the other half. So, the viewers might expect it to release in January 2021.

Re Zero 2 Cast

The main casting members of the sequel are Satomi Arai as Beatrice, Rie Takahashi as Emilia, Chinatsu Akasaki as Felt, Yūsuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru, Yumi Uchiyama as Pack, Rie Murakawa as Ram, Yuichi Nakamura as van Astrea, Reinhard, and Inori Minase as Rem.

Other than that, we have Nobuhiko Okamoto as Garfiel Tinsel, Aimi Tanaka as Ryuzu Birm, and Maaya Sakamoto as Echidna.

Re Zero 2 Plot

When Subaru dies in the mansion, he seeks the reasons and suspects an attack of ‘Mabeasts’ (magical beasts created by the witch). Alongside Rem, he saves the villagers, but Rem takes a lot of damage. In the later part of season one, we see Subaru managed to defeat the Witch Cult and the Sin Archbishops, he, with Rem and other’s help – defeat the White Whale. But on their way back, everyone seems oblivious of Rem’s existence.