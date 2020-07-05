Home Movies Re Zero 2 - Ready for the Sequel?
Movies

Re Zero 2 – Ready for the Sequel?

By- Pristha Mondal
Somehow, Subaru Natsuki ends up being ‘isekai-ed’ (the process of jumping into another world, it’s quite a popular anime genre). He assumed that if he’s isekai-ed, then he must have superpowers like others. However, to his dismay, he was still a loser. He meets a half-elf girl who calls herself Satella, and while helping to find her badge, they mysteriously die. He discovers that he has the power to go back in time by killing (not the best of capabilities! Cause that’d hurt) when he meets her, but this time she gets offended being called Satella, it meant the Witch of Envy. After repeatedly dying, when he’s finally able to save her, she says her name is Emilia. He stayed in her mansion and wanted to work as a butler, where he meets the maid sisters, Ram and Rem, along with Roswaal-Sama and Beatrice.

Release Date of Re Zero Two

The fans were very eager to get to the second season as it was super exciting, and especially the ‘weeaboos’ and ‘otakus’ were demanding the season to be released earlier. Suspected to air in April of 2020, this delay to the 13th of May, but now as the pandemic is getting hard to deal with, it’ll be aired on the 26th of August 2020.
A teaser was released earlier where Subaru and Rem, who’d fought alongside as at the end of season one were coming back after defeating the White Whale. When he asked Emilia if Rem is ok, she looked confused and asked, “who’s Rem?”.

 

Re Zero 2
Cast Of Re Zero Two

The role of our ‘loser’ protagonist Yūsuke Kobayashi and Rei Takahashi are playing Subaru Natsuki will play as Emilia, Rei Murakawa would play yumi Uchiyama as Puck (it’s like Emilia’s guardian angel) Rem’s twin sister Ram, Satomi Arai will be starred as our cold-hearted nerdy Beatrice. And Takehito Koyasu will enact as our weird Roswaal-same.
The manga readers of this anime series have been asking who’ll be cast as Echidna the Witch of Greed.

The plot of the Sequel

When Subaru dies in the mansion, he seeks the reasons and suspects an attack of ‘Mabeasts’ (magical beasts created by the witch). Alongside Rem, he saves the villagers, but Rem takes a lot of damage. In the later part of the season, one we see Subaru managed to defeat the Witch Cult and the Sin Archbishops, he, with Rem and other’s help, overcome the White Whale, but on their way back, everyone seems oblivious of Rem’s existence.
As per the new trailer released two weeks ago, we see Echidna talking to Subaru, and many new beasts and demons have come up. We also catch glimpses of Rem (bless my soul) fighting them with all her might. Season two will have a lot of heartaches and breaking moments, but the little chemistry of Rem and Subaru will always be there. So brace yourselves readers, it’s going to be a rollercoaster of events.

Trailer

Pristha Mondal

