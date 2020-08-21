Re: Dive Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!

- Advertisement -

The action of ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ kicks off in the serene landscapes of Astraea, a fantastical location where Yuuki, the main character, opens up his eyes. To his surprise, he has no memories of who he is or where he’s come from. More so, he doesn’t even know anything about Astraea. That’s when he is introduced to his guild which includes three absurd but unique girls—Kokkoro, Pecorine, and Karyl. When fate brings them together, they form the “Gourmet Guild” and set out on an adventure.

Riding the wave of mobile game adaptations, ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ is purely driven by the ups and downs in the journey of the “Gourmet Guild”. Its initial appeal lies in its hit-or-miss humour but along with that, right from the beginning, the anime foreshadows some dark twists that only start developing midway through its runtime. And it’s these twists that eventually make it stand out from the usual share of game adaptations. Overall, ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ is a surprisingly good anime and the ones who have watched it will agree that it deserves another season. Speaking of which, to know everything about the renewal of ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’, read on further.

Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ season 1 premiered on April 6, 2020, and with a total of 13 episodes, it finished airing on June 30, 2020. ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ initially seemed like a fun but generic fantasy anime. However, it surprisingly got a lot deeper than anime viewers had expected, which led to a surge in its fan following. Even so, since it only happens to be one of the three anime series created by Cygames Pictures, we can’t be too sure if the studio will renew it for another season.

Now, since ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ is an adaptation of a game series of the same name, there is still a whole lot of content available for its season 2. Adding to this, its first season ends with somewhat of a cliffhanger where the characters prepare themselves for another adventure. The ending of season 1 clearly suggests that Cygames Pictures is considering it for another season, but it does not really confirm anything as many anime ends on a similar note.

So, summing things up, ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ has a fair chance of returning with another season considering its popularity. On the flip side, since it’s a game adaptation, the first season could have been just a promotional anime for the original game. That being said, if everything is eventually in the anime’s favour, we can expect ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ Season 2 to release sometime in 2022.