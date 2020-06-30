Ratchet and Clank – Ready for a Journey on PS5?

Ratchet and Clank are returning for another adventurous journey on PS5. It will be the first game to be released in this series since Ratchet & Clank in 2016. It is played from a third-person perspective. There are several teasers or trailers available on the game. They reveal nothing as much regarding the way of the gameplay.
But the suspense should remain among the players. Or else, the spoilers would spoil the whole enjoyment of the game.
Release date
The announcement regarding the release was made in the PlayStation 5 reveal event, but the release date of the game has not yet been announced.
Name of the series
Sony cut the ribbons on the launch of PlayStation June 5 June 11, 2020. The fans got a glimpse at the launch’s titles Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Insomniac Games develop it.