Ragnarok Season 2: Release date,cast, expected plot and much more

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

Ragnarok :

Ragnarok is a language fantasy drama series. Norse mythology inspires this show. The show is produced exclusively from Danish manufacturing firm SAM productions. On January 31, 2020, the first season of this series with a total of six episodes premiered on Netflix. Soon after the release of Season One, it was announced for a renewal.

Ragnarok Season 2 release date:

Season one had just released a few months ago, i.e., on January 31 2020. And it is officially renewed for another season as Season2. But due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased, which results in postpone of many new seasons. So the delay in this season is anticipated.

Trailer and expected plot :

Till now, no such information about the trailer or teaser of Ragnarok Season 2 is disclosed. So it seems like to wait for some time for conditions to be normal. I just hope we may get it soon.

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age play building and contributing to Norse mythology’s new and surprising angle. The show is set in a little fictitious city of Edda located in expansive, breathtaking Norwegian characters. The story revolves around the nature of Edda and the drastically changing universe. We can call it rising global warming, melting glaciers, and hot winters accomplished by a heavy downpour.

 

