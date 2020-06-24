RAGNAROK SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Story plot expected, Trailer and all latest updates click here

The hit Norwegian Netflix drama, Ragnarok, which Adam Price has created and SAM Productions has produced, is the talk of the town. The series is a modern-day take on the religious war against the good and the evil. By the looks of it, Ragnarok is the second Norwegian series on Netflix, which has become one of the recent-most popular dramas on Netflix.

Season 2 will continue to draw its inspiration from the Norse mythology and follow the story of a high school student Magne who is the embodiment of Thor-the god who protects humanity.

CAST:

The season 2 will air, including David Stakston as Magne, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits, Herman Tommeraas as Fjor, Theresa Frostad Eggesbo as Saxa, Emma Bones as Gry, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid and Synnove Macody Lund as Ran will be returning for the 2nd season. The return of Vidar is not yet confirmed. New faces may also be seen but are not yet confirmed.

STORY PLOT:

The series was initially meant to be sold as Thor meets scam. Considering the first finale, we don't know if the daughter will be able to return. It left the daughter's fate hanging in an unknown state. Irrespective of the fierce Italian survived or not, and he is still a better option than a soda. The end of season 1 featured an epic fight between Thor and Magna. The series also has the God of Thunder as its central character, but he doesn't have the impressive physique of Chris Hemsworth as an adult; instead, the show talks about a teenage boy who doesn't even know that he is a deity.