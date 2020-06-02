Ragnarok Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release date and everything you need to know about the Netflix series

- Advertisement -

One of the most popular series, Ragnarok is most likely to be back with a new season. The fans are more than excited about the news. Here is some information that we have got.

Ragnarok is a Norwegian drama about a small town. The series had a total of six episodes. The series received good ratings and positive critics. Since the release of season 1, fans have been waiting for the arrival of Season 2. Now Season 2 is expected to be renewed soon and the show is most likely to be released by early 2021.

The plot of Season two:

The story is about the conflict between gods, death, and disaster. Ragnarok is the story about a small Norwegian town and Magne moves to the town, he realizes that something is off about the place. Then the town experiences disaster as they face hot winters and cold summers. He then attempts his power to save the extinction of human beings and fight against evil. In the finale, we also saw an epic battle between Magne and Vidar.

Season 2 will continue from the story left behind. Magne will become more powerful in the new season which means the show will be much more intriguing. Magne will find more about himself and will also find out about his brother. We can confirm that the new season will bring the thrill as Season one.

Release date and Trailer:

The first season was released in January 2020. Netflix has not confirmed the release date of the show yet. But we can expect the show by 2021 as the filming is not possible due to the global pandemic.

There is no official trailer available for now.