RAGNAROK SEASON 2: Here A New Updates For Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More

When we hear the word Ragnarok it reminds us of Thor and while we all MCU fans were waiting for Thor’s next film, Netflix came up with a new thunderbolt series called Ragnarok last January.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Ragnarok is different than what we saw through MCU. This series is based on Norse mythology where a Norwegian boy has no idea that he is a supreme being. Though the first season had only 6 episodes, it became instantly popular coz of the love we possess for Thor.

RAGNAROK SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

There hasn’t been any talk about when season 2 will be unleashed or when the filming will commence. But according to various sources, Netflix has already confirmed that Ragnarok directed by Mogens Hagedorn will have season 2. It might get delayed by mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 issue.

RAGNAROK CAST

Some new characters might get included but till then we hope to see all the similar faces like David Stakston, Jonas Strand, Gravli Herman, Tømmeraas Theresa, Frostad Eggesbø, Emma Bones, Henriette Steenstrup, Gísli Örn Garðarsson, Synnøve Macody Lund from season 1 to continue representing their roles in the upcoming season.

RAGNAROK SEASON 2 PLOT

Season 2 will kick-start from where Ragnarok was left off. Magne is expected to know more about his power and legacy. While on the other hand, at some point his brother Laurits aka Loki might end up becoming a villain.

RAGNAROK SEASON 2 TRAILER

We haven’t come along any teaser or trailer yet. Looking at the present condition we might have wait over a year for the launch of the trailer.