Ragnarok season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Much More Here

Netflix’s Ragnarok is a Norwegian-language fantasy drama series based on Norse mythology. If you crave superhero fantasies, then this a must-watch. So far, there is only one season that got premiered on 31st Jan 2020.

The show stars David Stakston as Magne Seier, a teenage boy who surprised to see that he is the embodiment of Thor. He seeks his true identity.

Season 1 has 6 episodes with an IMDb rate of 7.5. The series became the part of the top 10 series with its first season. It has gained a good fan base all around the world and an increase in views all along.

Ragnarok Season 2 Cast

The official announcement of the cast is yet to confirm. But we can confirm David Stakston as Magne or Thor.

And the following faces like Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor, Emma Bones as Gry, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits and Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

We can expect some new faces according to the story line-up.

Ragnarok Season 2 Plot

In season 1, we get to see the epic battle between Vidar and Magne. And it ends with a fantastic plot when Magne summons lighting down on earth and finishes the fight.

So, in the new season, we are going to see how Magne grows more powerful and finds out about his heritage. Moreover, there is another possibility of him knowing about his brother’s identity(Loki).

Additionally, there will be many more gods in the new season.

Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date

There is officially going to be a season 2. Although, Netflix has not yet confirmed the release date. The makers have confirmed that the filming is in process, and there might be more episodes to this season.

We can expect the new season to premiere during the early months of 2021.