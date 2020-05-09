Ragnarok Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All New Information

- Advertisement -

Netflix has made a blistering start to the year. With several displays today, many are now in the pipeline. Ragnarok debuted on Netflix on 31st January 2020. After Home For Christmas, Ragnarok is the 2nd Norwegian T.V series to premiere on Netflix.

The dream drama is greatly inspired by Norse mythology. The series revolves around a tiny Norwegian town experiencing winters and violent downpours. With this, the town is headed for another Ragnarok. To be able to prevent this, people desperately need a person to intervene in time.

With the IMDb score at 7.5/10 along with the Tomatometer at 67%, the series has been a success up to Now. The show is one of the top 10 series with its very first season. The lovers are eagerly awaiting season two.

Know About the Release Date of Ragnarok Season 2

Creators have verified that the sequel of the series is in progress and we could anticipate its release in the early months of 2021, but after looking at the situation which the coronavirus outbreak has generated, its release may be disturbed due to it. We can expect that the founders may expand the series and provide us a jolt of a greater amount of episodes.

What To Expect From The New Season?

The first season revolved around a city headed to another Ragnarok. Ragnarok follows the story of a teenage boy named Magne who has zero thoughts about the superpowers in him. Magne understands his true identity to find out that he is a deity the city needs, as the narrative progresses.

The first ended with an epic conflict involving Magne and Vidar, pioneer of the Jutuls. The battle was concluded by magne by summoning light down on Vidar and eventually ending his life. Season 2 is very likely to pick up after the events of the first. Along with this, the new year will see Magne embracing his heritage and becoming more powerful. Moreover, Magne’s brother Laurits may become the adversary in Season 2. As the series is inspired by Norse Mythology, season 2 is likely to feature more and more gods and Magne’s epic encounters.

Who Will Return For Season 2?

This is how the cast stands for Ragnarok: Season 2:

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits

Emma Bones as Gry

Henriette Streenstrup as Turid

Synnøve Macody Lund as Ran

David Stakston as Magne

Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa

You can stream Ragnarok Season 1 on Netflix.