Ragnarok Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

By- Ajit Kumar
Ragnarok is a show that the audience constantly wants. If you’re a lover of superheroes such as Thor, then you must go for Ragnarok. It is a Netflix series. It is one of the best 10 series on Netflix.

Ragnarok Season 2 Storyline

In this show, you will come across a boy who’s unfamiliar with his own true identity so this whole drama is all about that boy’s life and the trips that can lead him to his true identity. Season 1 hit on the screen and is extremely popular among its viewers. Now there’s a wait for the next Season. Everyone is waiting eagerly.

Know About the Release Date of Ragnarok Season 2

Creators have confirmed that the sequel of this show is in progress and we can anticipate its release in the first weeks of 2021, but after looking at the situation which the coronavirus outbreak has created, its launch might be disturbed due to it. We can expect that the creators may expand the show and provide us a surprise of a greater number of episodes.

Plot Expected to Be Seen in Season 2 of Ragnarok

At the starting of season 1 of Ragnarok, we have seen a struggle in the kind of battle between Magne and Vidar. The clash made everybody predicted that Vidar will win the conflict and will dominate the Magne after which Vidar was killed, Magne made a great struggle to reach to the conclusion.

This forthcoming Season will show us how magne has killed all the giants on proceeding towards his path. He can also look into the facts related to his brother (Loki)and can create Loki against him in season two of Ragnarok.

Casts Expected in Ragnarok Season 2

  • Synnove Macody Lund (Ran)
  • Jonas Strand Gravli ( Laurits)
  • Theresa Frostad Eggesbo( Saxa)
  • Henriette Steenstrup ( Turid)
  • Gisli Orn Gardarson ( Vidar)
  • David Stakston ( Magne)
  • Herman Tommeraas ( Fjor)
  • Emma Bones (Gry)
