Queer Eye Season 6: Original Review And Release Date

By- Raman Kumar
Netflix’s popular makeover show Queer Eye has been renewed for season 6, but the coronavirus pandemic means there might be a long wait.

Following another ten episodes of tears, hugs, and makeovers, can fans look forward to watching Queer Eye season 6? Unsurprisingly, Netflix’s popular reality TV show has already been renewed for season 6, but there can be a long wait for the Fab Five’s return due to the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.

Located on Netflix at February 2018, Queer Eye is a reboot of the 2000s Bravo series Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, in which a bunch of homosexual men known as the”Fab Five” gave residence, lifestyle, and personal appearance makeovers to struggling straight guys. Queer Eye dropped the latter part of the title because of enlarged attention, with the new Fab Five helping not just straight men but also straight women, lesbians and gay men. Now the only uniting theme of those”heroes” is that they’re people who want a little help in their own lives.

The Fab Five of Netflix’s Queer Eye is Tan France, fashion consultant; Bobby Berk, interior designer; Jonathan Van Ness, who guides on hair, makeup, and private care; Karamo Brown, a therapist and life coach; and Antoni Porowski, a chef and food ace. Every new season of this series has the group focus on individuals residing in the various city – so where will Queer Eye season 6 take them?

Queer Eye Season 6 Release Date

Queer Eye season 6 was originally targeting a release afterwards in 2020 but has since been postponed following the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a production shutdown. The show has up to now kept up a lively location, with two seasons releasing in 2018 and 2019, plus the specials”Yass, Australia!” (in which the Fab Five trip the town of Yass, Australia) and “We’re In Japan!” (in which the Fab Five help out heroes in Japan). But, based on Berk, Queer Eye season 6 did not get very far at all before it got put on pause. The celebrity told Oprah Magazine:

Queer Eye Has Already Been Renewed For Season 6

Queer Eye is still one of Netflix’s most popular shows and was revived for season 6 in March 2020. Next season of this show will feature Austin, Texas as the Fab Five’s new base of operations, and will see these”scour the prairie at an internet hunt for a whole new roster of heroes needing a little TLC.” Compared to the initial show, which was established in New York, Queer Eye has been filmed around various areas around the USA. Season 1 and 2 occurred in Atlanta, Georgia, seasons 3 and have been set in Kansas City, Missouri and Illinois, and season 5 was filmed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Queer Eye season 6 may still have nearly the whole season still left to film. With that in mind, a 2021 release date is most likely.

