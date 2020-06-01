Home TV Show Queer Eye Season 5: Release date, cast, filming location and everything you...
TV Show

Queer Eye Season 5: Release date, cast, filming location and everything you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
- Advertisement -

Since the release, Queer eye got a lot of attention for its heart whelming content. The show is a fan’s favourite for many reasons including inspiring and self-love content. The exciting news is that Season 6 is already under production. The show has also won a total of seven Emmy Awards. The show is about 5 gays from different fields including interior designing, culture, and entertainment. The group is called Fab five.  

Season 5:

          It is anticipated that in Season 5 the Fab five will be part of the clergy and will help people there. The show will be set in Philadelphia, a city in Pennsylvania. Porowski recently said, “With Philadelphia, it is much more cosmopolitan than the outskirts of Atlanta.” Season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes which will be the biggest season of all. We can expect that Season 5 will both be an emotional and joyful ride as the hero will be changing ten people’s lives. Fab five will assist a gay priest, Pastor Noah, who is very hard on himself for coming out at a later stage in life. They will also help a father who wishes to groom himself for his daughter’s wedding. This season will for sure be an emotional rollercoaster.

Cast :

          The Fab five includes Antoni Porowski who works on Food and Wine, Bobby Berk on Interior Designing, Jonathan Van Ness on Grooming, Karamo Brown on culture, and finally Tan France on Fashion.

            This Season has some interesting people to meet and we have to wait to watch what they bring to the table.

Release date and trailer:

          Queer Eye is all set to release on June 5, 2020, at 3 pm ET. Everyone gets ready for some emotional binge-watching. Each episode will have a runtime of 40-50 minutes.

          The filming of Season 6 has already begun in March 2020 and it is set in Texas. The show is not slowing down anytime soon which is great news for the audience.

          The trailer of season 5 is available on YouTube on Netflix’s official channel.

Also Read:  CABLE GIRLS SEASON 5: CAST, PLOT AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  The Kissing Booth 2: Release date, Cast, Plot and Refresh Your Entertainment Style
Sundari P.M

Must Read

Messiah season 2: Plot,cast ,release date and everything you need to know

TV Show Sundari P.M -
We are sorry, Messiah fans. The show is cancelled and it's confirmed by Netflix now. Here are some of the reasons why the show...
Read more

THE 100 SEASON 7: Premiere dates, Cast, Release date, Announcement and everything you need to know so far

TV Show Rida Samreen -
WHAT IS IT ABOUT? The long-running post-apocalyptic drama returns for a seventh and final season May 20, but before it does, we’re covering everything you...
Read more

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2 “CRISIS OF TWO EARTHS”: Cast, Release date, Story plot and everything you need to know so far

Movies Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE MOVIE: American superhero Movie Justice League directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon is based on the DC...
Read more

GOD OF WAR 5: Game release date, Trailer, Plot expected and everything you need to know

Gaming Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: God of War remains looked back on as one of their most significant experiences of the PS4 generation. The series might have...
Read more

HAIKYUU SEASON 4: Story Plot and Release date

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: ‘Haikyuu’ which primarily revolves around the sport of volleyball, treads a very different path. It not only entertains you with all the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.