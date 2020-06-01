Queer Eye Season 5: Release date, cast, filming location and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Since the release, Queer eye got a lot of attention for its heart whelming content. The show is a fan’s favourite for many reasons including inspiring and self-love content. The exciting news is that Season 6 is already under production. The show has also won a total of seven Emmy Awards. The show is about 5 gays from different fields including interior designing, culture, and entertainment. The group is called Fab five.

Season 5:

It is anticipated that in Season 5 the Fab five will be part of the clergy and will help people there. The show will be set in Philadelphia, a city in Pennsylvania. Porowski recently said, “With Philadelphia, it is much more cosmopolitan than the outskirts of Atlanta.” Season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes which will be the biggest season of all. We can expect that Season 5 will both be an emotional and joyful ride as the hero will be changing ten people’s lives. Fab five will assist a gay priest, Pastor Noah, who is very hard on himself for coming out at a later stage in life. They will also help a father who wishes to groom himself for his daughter’s wedding. This season will for sure be an emotional rollercoaster.

Cast :

The Fab five includes Antoni Porowski who works on Food and Wine, Bobby Berk on Interior Designing, Jonathan Van Ness on Grooming, Karamo Brown on culture, and finally Tan France on Fashion.

This Season has some interesting people to meet and we have to wait to watch what they bring to the table.

Release date and trailer:

Queer Eye is all set to release on June 5, 2020, at 3 pm ET. Everyone gets ready for some emotional binge-watching. Each episode will have a runtime of 40-50 minutes.

The filming of Season 6 has already begun in March 2020 and it is set in Texas. The show is not slowing down anytime soon which is great news for the audience.

The trailer of season 5 is available on YouTube on Netflix’s official channel.