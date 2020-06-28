QUEER EYE SEASON 5: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and all that we know click here to learn more!

Home TV Show QUEER EYE SEASON 5: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and all...
QUEER EYE SEASON 5: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and all that we know

By- Rida Samreen

Queer Eye is all about positivity, helping others, and bringing some severe joy into people’s lives. Whether it’s through Karamo’s uplifting pep talks, Jonathan Van Ness’ fabulousness and hair and skincare tips, Bobby’s incredible home renovation skills or Antoni’s guacamole (we joke, he offers way more), the Queer Eye team brighten up the lives of those they are sent to help and us watching at home.

RELEASE DATE:

Queer Eye season 5 is most likely to release on June 5th, 2020. It is currently airing on Netflix.

TRAILER:

Netflix released a trailer for the fifth season of the show earlier this week After being blessed with a delightful GIF of the fab five aboard ‘the mayflower’ bound for Philadelphia. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 5.

CAST:

The Fab Five Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are most likey to make a come back for season 5.

1,191 Bobby Berk Photos and Premium High Res Pictures

STORY PLOT:

Those the fab five appear to help include people struggling with sexuality, body image, confidence, and parenting, and already their conversations and touching moments with the gang are giving us goosebumps. We don’t know the lucky few who will have their lives blessed by Tan, Karamo, Jonathan, Bobbi, and Antoni, but according to the show’s Instagram page, there will be as much ‘brotherly love’ as ever.

