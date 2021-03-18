Queer Eye Season 5: Makeover Show Remains A Thing Of Beauty Read All Details Here!!

Cast: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye is back with another sparkling season from everyone’s favorite Fab Five, Antoni, Bobby, Tan, Karamo, and Jonathan (in no specific order; it’s hard to pick favorites). Season 5 of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy proves yet again that it is the greatest makeover show on television, with ten episodes instead of the normal eight.

This is all about self-acceptance, self-love, and self-care.

We’ve been watching the Fab Five for five seasons, and if you don’t know by now that they’re all about self-love, self-care, self-improvement, and self-acceptance, we’re clearly watching two different series. The Fab Five has only two aims in Philadelphia: to improve people’s lives and make them feel better on the inside and out.

(Spoiler Alert: They do a fantastic job.) About every contestant they encounter suffers from low self-esteem or an inability to recognize themselves for who they are. There’s Noah Hepler, a priest at an evangelical church who is wrestling with his gay identity. Jennifer Sweeny may be a “super mom” with a perfect family, but she admits tearfully that not everything in her life is perfect, and she struggles to prioritize herself.

Dr. Lilly Yi is attempting to walk the tightrope of home and career, and she is feeling “inadequate.” Abby Leady, who is 19 years old, is an outspoken climate change activist. However, her anxiety gets the better of her, and she admits that she forgets to look after herself and burns out.

The display is stolen by Bobby and Karamo.

The Fab Five’s interactions with the contestants are also at the core of the season. When it comes to fashion, food, and grooming, France, Porowski, and Van Ness all hit the nail on the head with their advice and suggestions. The emotional strength is ratcheted up in the life-coaching and design segments, which is unexpected.

This will make you laugh while also making you cry.

The best part about Queer Eye is that it makes you feel good and warm in all the right ways. The whole show is compassionate and humanizing, and the only message it conveys is that of affection and acceptance, which is just what we need in today’s world.

WATCH OR DON’T WATCH

Queer Eye achieves a genuine degree of introspection from both the Fab Five and the contestant. It’s pure pleasure to watch the former do their best to make others’ lives perfect.

Things keep getting better, as the show’s theme song says, and that is very true of Queer Eye. Season 5 of Queer Eye is the best season yet, with more episodes than ever before and the best range of heroes for the Fab 5 to support. Have your tissues on hand in case you need them.