Queer Eye Season 5: Explained, Cast , Plot And Something About Next Season!!

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye:

Queer Eye is an American Netflix original series, initially released on February 7, 2018. It is a reboot of the Bravo series of the same name, featuring a new fab five: Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness. Till the date, it has a total of 49 episodes divided into five seasons. Season five is the latest season recently dropped on 5 June 2020.

Queer Eye Season 5 explained:

Queer Eye Season 5 traveled to Philadelphia and Jersey Shore introducing a new set of heroes and there’s what they’re doing now. As with past seasons of the show, Queer Eye Season five sees the team helping out men and women of different ages and sizes, from all different backgrounds. From a pastor who is still grappling with his sexualities to a mother caring for her disabled husband.

The latest season helped more people discover their greatness. This season has 10 episodes instead of 8 i.e. two bonus episodes. This time they met Noah Helper, Rihanna Gray, Kevin Abernathy, Tyreek Wanamaker, Abby Leedy, Ryan Dyer, Jennifer Sweeney, Marco Tlacopilco, LillyYi, Nate McIntyre.

What about Season 6?

Season six of Queer Eye is announced to renew the series but due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased and the production of new episodes is barged. As soon as restrictions open the production will surely return and the new season will be dropped.