Queer Eye Season 5: Explaination with summarised plot and future fate of the show!!

Queer Eye is an American Netflix original web series. Initially released on 7 February 2018. It is a reboot of the Bravo series of the same name, featuring a new fab five. They are Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness. Till now, the show has 49 episodes with a total of five episodes. The last season, i.e., Season 5 premiere on 5 June 2020.

All About Season 5 (SPOILERS ALERT) :

This time Queer Eye season 5 travel to Philadelphia and Jersey shore. Introducing a new set of heroes and they’re whereabouts. As with the past seasons of the show, Queer Eye season 5 sees team helping out men and women. They meet people of different ages, sizes, and from different backgrounds. From a pastor who is still grappling with his sexuality to a mother caring for her disabled husband. The latest season helps them to discover more people and their greatness. This show has 10 episodes for season 5 divided into 8 episodes and 2 bonus episodes.

This time in season five, they met. Noah Hepler, Rahama Gray, Kevin Abernathy, Tyreek Wanamaker, Abby Leedy, Ryan Dyer, Jennifer Sweeney, Marco Tlacopilco, Lilly Yi, Nate McIntyre. To discover their greatness and hard works.