Queen of the south season 5: Release Date,Plot, Cast And All you should know!!

By- Rahul Kumar
USA Network has supported the American crime drama”Queen of the South” for a fifth year. Here is what we know about it up to now.

Alice Braga will reunite the’Queen of the South’ Teresa Mendoza . The series doesn’t have a launch date yet, but it may air in June this year. Like its past installments, the year is anticipated to have a 13-episode narrative. The series premiered on USA Network at 2016. Then, four, and seasons two, three were published in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Together with Alicia Braga, the series stars female characters played by Veronica Falcon as Dona Camila Vargas and Justina Machado as Brenda Parra. Idalia Valles stars like Isabella Vargas, Camila’s daughter. Jon-Michael Ecker celebrities as Raymundo”El Guero” Davila, Teresa’s love interest, and a drug dealer.

Made by M.A Fortin and Joshua John Miller, the series relies on the Spanish show La Reina del Sur by Arturo Perez-Reverte.

Queen Of The South Season 5: Tony Parra Will Not Be Back For Season 5

Would be Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez and Nick Sagar since the DEA representative Alonzo Loya. Peter Galidot will return as Mendoza’s right-hand person James Valdez. Co-showrunner Ben Lobato also disclosed that James would play a much part.

The showrunners haven’t divulged details of what to expect, but they’ve said that there’ll be Russians and the DEA involved. On August 29th, a trailer was published. It teases with all the captions,”THE QUEEN WILL RETURN. NO RISK. NO REWARD” and ends with Mendoza stating,”You know what I am capable of.”

Having a teaser like this, fans won’t have the ability to contain their enthusiasm.

Rahul Kumar

