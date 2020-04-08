Home TV Show Queen of the South Season 5 Release date and remember new documentary...
TV Show

Queen of the South Season 5 Release date and remember new documentary storyline

By- Raman Kumar
Queen of the South, the crime drama TV series, will soon return with its forthcoming season, and fans of this show are excited to find out what the series has in store for year 5. According to the reports, the fifth season will be exciting, and there’ll be a good deal of details that are important that fans would not want to overlook.

The series concluded its year back and enthusiasts are wondering about year 4’s launch to Netflix. Speculations are currently circulating online, and we’ve accumulated all of the updates and information concerning the advent of Netflix of Season 4 and season 5, so this is.

The series was popular ever since it made its debut. The show received favorable feedback from the viewers, and it includes a score of 68% and a score of over 6.8 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Queen of the South Season 5

The series is a version of the La Reina del Sur of Telemundo, and also the source material for the series is the identical title by Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s publication. The narrative follows the nature of Teresa because Mexico is left by her following the murder of her boyfriend. As she attempts to become the drug smuggler of both Dallas and avenge her boyfriend’s murder, the series appears deep into her story.

Queen of the South Season 5 Cast

The cast for the upcoming season comprises Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, Peter Gadiot as James, Veronica Falcón as Camila Vargas, Nick Sagar as Detective Alonzo Loya, Joaquim de Almeida as Don Epifanio Vargas, and many others.

When is Queen of the South Season 5 Release Date?

Queen of the South Season 5 will probably launch in June 2020 on Netflix.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episodes

Queen of the South Season 5 is predicted to comprise 13 episodes.

Raman Kumar
