Queen Of The South Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and It’s Show Dedicate By USA Network

Ahead of tonight’s Season 4 finale, USA Network has picked up a fifth season of the hit drama show Queen of the South.

Together with Suits moving away, Queen of the South will take the mantle of USA’s longest-running scripted show on the atmosphere.

While conducting largely beneath the radar without a significant awards fame or movie celebrities, Queen of the South was one of USA’s most dependable evaluation actors. A co-production involving Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP, Queen of the South is Thursday’s #1 cable play in P18-49, P18-34, P25-54, and P2+ season so far.

Starring Alice Braga, Queen of the South relies on the bestselling book La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a girl who’s made to run by the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in the USA. In Season 3, Teresa struck out on her own, decided to construct a new empire for himself. However, as enemies new and old closed, she understood that being queen could need more work — and sacrifice — than she’d ever envisioned.

David T. Friendly serves as executive producer together with executive manufacturers and co-showrunners, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato.