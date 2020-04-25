Home TV Show Queen of the South Season 5: Release Date, Most Important Storyline Represented...
TV Show

Queen of the South Season 5: Release Date, Most Important Storyline Represented Here

By- Raman Kumar
USA Network on Thursday announced it has renewed Queen of the South for a fifth season. The pickup comes only hours ahead of the drama’s Season 4 finale.

Based on the international bestseller La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South centres on Teresa Mendoza (I’m Legend’s Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in the USA. In Thursday’s finale, her attempts to oppose a company deal and take an enemy down are infringed upon by an unexpected visitor.

Queen of the South season 5 Cast Details:

This popular star cast’s entirety relied upon to go back for one more show for the USA Network, and also Netflix appears.

  • Alonzo Loya
  • Teresa Mendoza
  • James Valdez
  • Pote Galvez

One character will not be returning To The show, Tony Parra (Julian Silva) after he was slaughtered in a blast from the season 4 finale.

 The trailer of Queen Of The South Season 5

Regrettably, We don’t own a preview of Queen Of The South Season 5 yet,

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

