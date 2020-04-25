Queen of the South Season 5: Release Date, Most Important Storyline Represented Here

USA Network on Thursday announced it has renewed Queen of the South for a fifth season. The pickup comes only hours ahead of the drama’s Season 4 finale.
Based on the international bestseller La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South centres on Teresa Mendoza (I’m Legend’s Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in the USA. In Thursday’s finale, her attempts to oppose a company deal and take an enemy down are infringed upon by an unexpected visitor.
Queen of the South season 5 Cast Details:
This popular star cast’s entirety relied upon to go back for one more show for the USA Network, and also Netflix appears.
- Alonzo Loya
- Teresa Mendoza
- James Valdez
- Pote Galvez
One character will not be returning To The show, Tony Parra (Julian Silva) after he was slaughtered in a blast from the season 4 finale.
The trailer of Queen Of The South Season 5
Regrettably, We don’t own a preview of Queen Of The South Season 5 yet,