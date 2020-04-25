Queen of the South Season 5: Release Date, Most Important Storyline Represented Here

- Advertisement -

USA Network on Thursday announced it has renewed Queen of the South for a fifth season. The pickup comes only hours ahead of the drama’s Season 4 finale.

Based on the international bestseller La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South centres on Teresa Mendoza (I’m Legend’s Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in the USA. In Thursday’s finale, her attempts to oppose a company deal and take an enemy down are infringed upon by an unexpected visitor.

Queen of the South season 5 Cast Details:

This popular star cast’s entirety relied upon to go back for one more show for the USA Network, and also Netflix appears.

Alonzo Loya

Teresa Mendoza

James Valdez

Pote Galvez

One character will not be returning To The show, Tony Parra (Julian Silva) after he was slaughtered in a blast from the season 4 finale.

The trailer of Queen Of The South Season 5

Regrettably, We don’t own a preview of Queen Of The South Season 5 yet,