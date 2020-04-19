Queen of the South season 5: The Show Is delayed On USA Network

- Advertisement -

We know that Queen of the South is one of the larger programs that air each summer in the USA. but there’s now a possibility that it may not be able to broadcast this summer in any way.

According to a report by TV Line, filming was underway for season 5 at the time that production has been made to shut down. The reasoning for this is pretty clear — as it is for virtually any other show under sunlight at the moment. The main issue is the health and safety of everyone within the cast and crew, but due to this, our expectations are these new episodes will not air anywhere near as ancient as intended.

Might it be possible that at least a few of those episodes could launch this summer, along with the network may divide up the season into halves? We assume that the reply to this is “yes” — with that said, but there’s no guarantee that post-production can even get done at the way it’s right today. Every show has a different way of doing things and they must manage the situation differently because of that.

The only thing which we can advise everyone to do right now is to be patient and hope for the best — although we do think that we are going to have more opportunities to see new episodes eventually, it’s pretty clear at the moment the network is going to make us wait a while or them. It’s understandable, but rest assured we’ll have the ability to view more of the cast and crew’s handiwork finally. (The situation might end up being somewhat like Animal Kingdon since the TNT summer show was also forced to shut down production midway through because of real-life conditions.)

