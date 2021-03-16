type here...
Sport
Updated:

PV Sindhu Has A Golden Chance To Win The Title

By admin
17
0

Must Read

Entertainmentadmin - 0

OUTLANDER Comes As Recording On Season 6 Began Back Up Recently, Deferred Because Of The Covid-19 Pandemic.

The stranger is a dream verifiable sentiment arrangement, which fans the world over have experienced passionate feelings for both...
Read more
Entertainmentadmin - 0

The Queen’s Gambit: It As A 2020 American Coming-Of-Age Period Drama Miniseries Based On Walter Tevis’s 1983 Novel Of The Same Name

The actual story is anecdotal and drawn from the 1983 transitioning novel of a similar name by Walter Tevis,...
Read more
Sportadmin - 0

India vs England T20: England Beat India 3rd T20 Match By 8 Wickets

The third match of the 5 T20 series between India and England was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium...
Read more
adminhttp://moscoop.com

World champion PV Sindhu will try to win the title by taking advantage of the absence of stars in the All England Open Badminton Championships starting in Birmingham on Wednesday, forgetting the defeat in the Swiss Open final. Sindhu has defeated Spain’s Carolina Marin in a one-sided match in the Swiss Open final.

PV Sindhu

Three-time world champion Marin has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury. Players from China, Korea, and Chinese Taipei will also not play in this Super 1000 tournament, which is not part of the Tokyo Olympic qualification round.

This has made the tournament a little rough, but it has given the 19-member squad of India a chance to perform better.

Apart from Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001), India could not win any title here. Former world number one Saina Nehwal was the runner-up in 2015. Sindhu reached the semi-finals here in 2018, but no other Indian could progress further than her.

 

Olympic silver medalist Sindhu will once again be a strong contender for the title, but Saina is not in her best form. She could reach the quarter-finals only twice in the last two years.

PV Sindhu

Among other Indians, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and in the doubles category Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty performed well at the Swiss Open and would like to maintain this rhythm.

Fifth seed Sindhu will face Sonia Chia of Malaysia in the first round, while she may take on Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarter-finals. London Olympic bronze medalist Saina will face seventh seed Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the first round.

Previous articleBritish Sports journalism Award To Former Windies Cricketer
Next articleIndia vs England T20: England Beat India 3rd T20 Match By 8 Wickets

Latest News

Entertainmentadmin - 0

OUTLANDER Comes As Recording On Season 6 Began Back Up Recently, Deferred Because Of The Covid-19 Pandemic.

The stranger is a dream verifiable sentiment arrangement, which fans the world over have experienced passionate feelings for both...
Read more

More Articles Like This

India vs England T20: England Beat India 3rd T20 Match By 8 Wickets

Sport admin - 0
The third match of the 5 T20 series between India and England was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The England team...
Read more

British Sports journalism Award To Former Windies Cricketer

Sport admin - 0
Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding was awarded the Best Pundit Award at the SJA British Sports Journalism Award 2020. This award was given...
Read more

T20: India Beat England In Second T20 Match By 7 Wickets

Sport admin - 0
The second match of the 5 T20 series was played between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.