PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes To Miramar

- Advertisement -

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 was published following weeks of teasers on interpersonal networking. It brings a lot of adjustments and new features to this popular sport. PUBG Mobile’s Miramar map has obtained some recent changes using a unique landscape, home areas, roads, and sources. A new weapon is, UI changes, new money, and skins, additional together with the upgrade. Moreover, the 0.18.0 update brings the latest Royale Pass Season 13, which is available from Wednesday, May 13.

PUBG Mobile Miramar changes and additions

The Miramar map at PUBG Mobile comes with an all-new landscape with new housing places, streets, and sources. The programmers added two regions known as Urban and Oasis Ruins. A race track is on the map. This car spawns in 1 place of this map. Another inclusion is machined, enabling players to accumulate Painkillers and Energy Drinks.

Other developments to Miramar comprise Lingering Sandstorm Effects which bring arbitrary sandstorms into the map, recent accomplishments, special events, plus a new principal menu theme.

Royale Pass Season 13

Royale Pass Season 13, as mentioned previously, will soon be added to the match on May 13. It is going to have the theme’Toy Playground’ with gamers getting an option between Level 50 Fire Ranger and Level 50 Captain Hawk. There’ll be a Puppet Agent costume and a Level 100 Ultra Defender in Season 13.

Guncraft Finishes

The company says gamers are going to have the ability to”customize the color, patterns, and emblems of the weapons after getting them” Customization will be enabled by the Emblem editor that is brand new. “Graffiti may also be traded for Guncraft decals and employed to weapons as an end,” the company says. This attribute doesn’t have a release date as of yet.

Cheer Park

Cheer Park will be a new place. Such as the Training Grounds, players may practice their skills. They are also able to team up and see the Shooting Range or play with the brand new game styles — Hunt and Duel.

Other changes and additions

The 0.18.0 for PUBG Mobile provides brand new results display UI and a new currency called (AceGold) money’, which replaces all of the Silver benefits. Also original is that the P90 SMG, using just one shot, burst, or utterly automatic fire styles. All weapons can be outfitted with new sights that were canted. PUBG Mobile claims many bug fixes have been made by it into the game.

More Info on Jungle Adventure Guide, Bluehole Mode at EvoGround, and much more is expected soon from the company. The free-to-play game could be downloaded in the Play Store or the App Shop.