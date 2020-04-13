PUBG Mobile’s New Update Cold Front Survival Mode Is Coming Soon

- Advertisement -

PUBG Mobile announced that it would roll out a brand new”Cold Front Survival” mode on April 16. The teaser picture reveals a backdrop that’s confusing since it summers.

PUBG Mobile has not shared any additional details of the new version, but it was leaked before, and also through a beta edition of Sport For Peace in China, News18 reported. Cold Front Survival will soon be accessible in the Vikendi style, and it’ll be a survival mode. Here, the objective is predicted to be to survive the harsh and cold weather.

Out there in the cold, stories of battles won in extreme conditions, will be written… #ComingSoon #pubgm pic.twitter.com/0Q72eI4Q6I — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) April 13, 2020

Some actions players might need to do comprise collecting wood to light a flame and searching for animals to live. Players will be cautioned of waves, and they’ll be given prep time for this. There is also a teaser picture. This could be among those things required by gamers to endure the weather.

Another teaser of the mode showed drones. It has been leaked earlier, and PUBG Mobile could make introduction drones with the launching of Cold Front Survival. Players will have the ability to use drones to search for weapons, enemies, and gear and to scan the region. Call of Duty: Mobile enables players to utilize a drone for surveillance.

If it rolls out on April 16, details of the PUBG Mobile style will be accessible.