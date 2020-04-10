PU, CUSB, PPU Admissions 2020: Colleges and Universities postpone application process due to lockdown and have not announced date for application process.

- Advertisement -

This year, there is relief news for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The application process for admission to various colleges and universities in Bihar has been pushed forward due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Let us tell you that earlier the Patna University started the application process from April 3, now it has been postponed till the next order.

According to the order of Patna University, now all offices, colleges and all the related units are closed till April 14 due to the lockdown. It states that the process for admission to a new session can be started only after the lockdown ends. The date has not been set for the application yet.

Along with this, the Central University of South Bihar has also extended the online application process for two weeks. The Central University of South Bihar started the application process for the new session from 16 March. Now the date for application here has been extended till 25 April. Pataliputra University has not announced the date for the application process.