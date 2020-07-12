PSYCHONAUTS 2: Game Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot and everything you need to know about it

- Advertisement -

The trailer of the Psychonauts 2 game has been released. Click on the link below to watch it. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest gaming news and updates.

The plot follows the interestingly-named Razputin (Raz) Aquato, who has achieved his dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization the Psychonauts. However, Raz soon discovers that the organization is not all it seems, and that research has been diverted away from peace-keeping and instead towards practices such as necromancy. In the third-person platformer, the player takes control of Raz, who uses his psychic abilities to delve into others’ minds once inside gameplay consists of using “psi-powers” such as telekinesis, pyrokinesis, and levitation, as well as traditional platforming elements such as jumping.