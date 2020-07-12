Home Gaming PSYCHONAUTS 2: Game Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot and everything you...
PSYCHONAUTS 2: Game Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot and everything you need to know about it

By- Rida Samreen
Psychonauts 2 has had a long road to completion. Following a successful crowd-funding campaign that raised $3.8million, Psychonauts will very soon be bringing its unique style to modern consoles.

RELEASE DATE:

Psychonauts 2 was initially due out in 2019, but developer Double Fine announced they were delaying the release to 2020 to make the game as pleasant.

TRAILER:

The trailer of the Psychonauts 2 game has been released. Click on the link below to watch it. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest gaming news and updates.

STORY PLOT:

The plot follows the interestingly-named Razputin (Raz) Aquato, who has achieved his dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization the Psychonauts. However, Raz soon discovers that the organization is not all it seems, and that research has been diverted away from peace-keeping and instead towards practices such as necromancy. In the third-person platformer, the player takes control of Raz, who uses his psychic abilities to delve into others’ minds once inside gameplay consists of using “psi-powers” such as telekinesis, pyrokinesis, and levitation, as well as traditional platforming elements such as jumping.
Rida Samreen
PSYCHONAUTS 2: Game Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot and everything you need to know about it

