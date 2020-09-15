Home TV Show Prodigal Son Season 2 Release Date & What We Know
TV Show

Prodigal Son Season 2 Release Date & What We Know

By- Manish Yadav
Prodigal Son Season 2
Prodigal Son Season 2: Prodigal Son is a famed procedural web collection. It is created by the duo Sam Sklaver and Chris Fedak. This crime drama series was triggered by Fox Broadcasting Company. The narrative of Prodigal Son is all about the son of a serial killer who finds himself entangled in the crime of the outer world while dealing with his demons of yesteryear. The founders have infused the playoff genre with all the private grief of this protagonist.

With just one season, Prodigal Son has created its reputation, as well as the advent season of this crime drama, has been watched by millions of people. The first episode of Season 1 was premiered in September last year and the debut season ended with Episode 20 this season in April. Now the viewer is waiting for Season 2 of Prodigal Son. Here are some of the latest updates that you ought to take a look at.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Release

Prodigal Son Season 2

Yes, there will be another season of this procedural series. Just after one month of Season 1 finale, the creators of Prodigal Son has revived this string for Season 2. This year on May 21, the official confirmation about the renewal of Prodigal Son came.

Unfortunately, no upgrade has come concerning the release of Season 2 of Prodigal Son. And by looking at the current world’s situation, it’s expected that Season 2 of this procedural crime series will not be released before 2021.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Production

No. In March this year, the production of Season 1 of Prodigal Son was halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Season 1 needed to be 22 episodes total but because of the pandemic, it had to be reasoned using 20 episodes. Simply speaking, the filming of Prodigal Son’s has not started up to now.

Manish Yadav

