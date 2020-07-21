Home TV Show Princess Connect!Re:dive season 2: release date, plot and when it is expected
TV Show

Princess Connect!Re:dive season 2: release date, plot and when it is expected

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

Princess Connect!Re: Dive :

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is a Japanese role-playing video game developed by Cygames. Released first on 18 February 2015. It’s android and iOS versions were dropped on February 2018. Based on these games an anime series created by Cygames Pictures recently dropped on 6 April 2020. The name of the anime is Princess Connect! Re: Dive.

Season 2 release date:

The season one was recently ended on 29 June 2020. It consists of a total of thirteen episodes. It initially seems to be a fun but generic fantasy anime. However, it surprisingly got a lot deeper than the viewers expected. This led to a surge in its fan following. Season one ended with a cliffhanger where characters prepare themselves for another adventure. The ending suggests that production is planning for a sequel. So we can assure you of a renewal season. But till now there is no date expected we will witness it in 2022 somewhere around.

Princess Connect!Re:dive season 2
🧶WorldTopTrend

Script and story:

The theme and plot are of landscapes of Astraea, a fantastic location where Yuki, opens his eyes. He has no memories of his past. More so he doesn’t know anything about Astraea. That’s when he is introduced to his guild including three absurd but unique girls. They are Kokkoro, Pecorino, Karyl. They form a team and set on an adventure. Riding the wave of mobile game adaptation the show also witness ups and downs in their journey. Overall it is a good anime anybody who watched it, will agree that it should have another season.

Highschool DxD Season 5:Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Information!!

 

Also Read:  THE SOCIETY SEASON 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer and all new updates
Also Read:  TITANS SEASON 3: DC Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement, Story plot and much more !!
Yogesh Upadhyay

Must Read

Final Fantasy 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Final Fantasy VII, the seventh installment in the Final Fantasy series, is a role-playing video game originally released in 1997. It was published in...
Read more

Diablo 4: Releasing date, Characters, Classes and Everything

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Diablo 4 was officially announced at BlizzCon 2019. Many rumours were heard about the approaching of Diablo 4 and Blizzard finally gives us some...
Read more

The Final Call Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
The first season of The Final Call that premiered last year in the online streaming platform ZEE5 received wide appreciation from the audience. The...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: release, cast, plot And Big Hit Story Here

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
On my Block: As soon as television show On my Block Season three premiered on Netflix. It became one of the most streaming shows on...
Read more

INSIDE EDGE SEASON 3: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot and much more CLICK HERE!

TV Show Rida Samreen -
Inside Edge is a television collection that is sporting activities dramatization. Inside Edge is the first Hindi foreign language television collection that was circulated...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.