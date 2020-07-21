Princess Connect!Re:dive season 2: release date, plot and when it is expected

Princess Connect!Re: Dive :

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is a Japanese role-playing video game developed by Cygames. Released first on 18 February 2015. It’s android and iOS versions were dropped on February 2018. Based on these games an anime series created by Cygames Pictures recently dropped on 6 April 2020. The name of the anime is Princess Connect! Re: Dive.

Season 2 release date:

The season one was recently ended on 29 June 2020. It consists of a total of thirteen episodes. It initially seems to be a fun but generic fantasy anime. However, it surprisingly got a lot deeper than the viewers expected. This led to a surge in its fan following. Season one ended with a cliffhanger where characters prepare themselves for another adventure. The ending suggests that production is planning for a sequel. So we can assure you of a renewal season. But till now there is no date expected we will witness it in 2022 somewhere around.

Script and story: