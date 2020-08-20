Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 : Release Date and Expectations From Plot This Time !!

- Advertisement -

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is a Japanese role-playing video game developed by Cygames. First, release in Japan on February 15, 2018, for Android and iOS devices. Now it has a sequel which is a show of the same name. The first game of Re: Dive release on February 18, 2015, till June 20, 2015, in Japan. Now an animation adoption is trending with the same name—the first season of the anime premiered on April 6 2020.

Re: Dive Season 2 Release Date :

Season one of the show has a total of 13 episodes and premiere on April 6 2020. It initially seems to be a fun but generic fantasy anime. The ending of the season one suggests that it will have a season 2. But till now no release date or any announcement regarding this is there. We are expecting some news to arrive until late 2020.

Expectations from Re: Dive Season 2 :

The show initially seems to be a fun but generic fantasy anime. However, it is much more profound; this is one of the reasons for so much audience surge. Season one ends on a cliffhanger where characters prepare themselves for another adventure. The plot is of Landscapes of Astrea, a fantastic location where Yuki, open his eyes. He has no memories of his past and moreso no knowledge about the place.

That’s when he meets his guild which includes three unique girls Kokkaro, Pocorine, Karyl. They form a team and set out on an adventure. He is riding the wave of Module game adaptations. The show also witnesses ups and downs faced by them. Overall it’s a good anime, and any more who have watched it once will go for season 2.

