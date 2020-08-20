Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 : Release Date and Expectations From Plot This Time !!

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is a Japanese role-playing video game developed by Cygames. First, release in Japan on February 15, 2018, for Android and iOS devices. Now it has a sequel which is a show of the same name. The first game of Re: Dive release on February 18, 2015, till June 20, 2015, in Japan. Now an animation adoption is trending with the same name—the first season of the anime premiered on April 6 2020.
Re: Dive Season 2 Release Date :
Season one of the show has a total of 13 episodes and premiere on April 6 2020. It initially seems to be a fun but generic fantasy anime. The ending of the season one suggests that it will have a season 2. But till now no release date or any announcement regarding this is there. We are expecting some news to arrive until late 2020.
Expectations from Re: Dive Season 2 :
The show initially seems to be a fun but generic fantasy anime. However, it is much more profound; this is one of the reasons for so much audience surge. Season one ends on a cliffhanger where characters prepare themselves for another adventure. The plot is of Landscapes of Astrea, a fantastic location where Yuki, open his eyes. He has no memories of his past and moreso no knowledge about the place.
Princess Connect! Re: Dive season 2 confirmed!
That’s when he meets his guild which includes three unique girls Kokkaro, Pocorine, Karyl. They form a team and set out on an adventure. He is riding the wave of Module game adaptations. The show also witnesses ups and downs faced by them. Overall it’s a good anime, and any more who have watched it once will go for season 2.
I am just hoping Season 2 to release fast!